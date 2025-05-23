New Doncaster civic mayor and deputy sworn in at Mansion House ceremony
Labour’s Coun Tim Needham will become the city’s new civic mayor, replacing Coun Julie Grace who has completed her year in the role.
Coun Needham’s deputy will be newly elected Reform UK councillor Coun Jackie Dudley, who represents the Tickhill and Wadworth ward.
She was one of 37 Reform UK councillors elected at the May 1 election, which saw Labour reduced to just 12 councillors, with the Conservatives on six.
However, despite the figures, Labour still retains control of the authority after Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected as mayor, albeit with a slender majority of just 700 votes.
This afternoon, the focus will switch to the Civic Offices in Waterdale when the first full council meeting since the election will be held and when the important business of running Doncaster gets under way for another four year term.
