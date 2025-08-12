Mystery over Reform UK MP Lee Anderson's 'no-show' at Doncaster park

Mystery surrounds a ‘no-show’ by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson who was due to visit a Doncaster park for a ‘meet and greet’ with supporters.

The politician’s visit to Bentley Park on Saturday had been heralded by the party, saying that he would be in town to support Reform’s candidate for the upcoming Bentley by-election.

But it appears the event never went ahead – and both Mr Anderson and Reform UK have so far remained silent on the matter.

A post promoting the event, which was due to take place from 1pm on Saturday, has since been deleted by the Doncaster branch of Reform UK.

Mr Anderson, who is normally vocal on social media, has made no reference to the event on his Facebook and X accounts, with the party’s candidate for Bentley, Isaiah-John Reasbeck, also silent on the matter.

Reform UK has not made any comment and there has so far been no response from Mr Anderson’s office.

One critic said: “I see Lee Anderson didn't show up in Bentley just like the Reform councillors - they've never been seen since they were elected.”

Last week, the party had proudly announced the visit by the Ashfield MP and GB News host.

A party spokesperson said in the now deleted post: “All Reform members, supporters and activists are invited to Bentley Park.

“We are proud to announce we will be joined in Bentley Park by the one and only Lee Anderson.

“He will be available for a meet and greet for both members and voters.”

Mr Anderson, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party before switching to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, was given a hostile reception on a previous visit to Doncaster when protesters gathered outside the Regent Hotel for an event where he was a guest of then Doncaster Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher.

Before his parliamentary career, Mr Anderson was a coal-miner and first entered politics when he was elected as a Labour Party councillor in Ashfield in 2015.

He defected to the Conservatives in 2018 and then to Reform UK in 2024.

Voters will go to the polls on August 21 after the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth after just two months sparked the vote.

BENTLEY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES

Venessa Aradia (Green)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party)

Matthew Jones (Labour)

Christine Lunney (Conservative)

Jane Nightingale (Independent)

Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK)

Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats)