The all-party parliamentary group on coalfield communities has launched the inquiry to set out what needs to be done to boost the economy in former mining regions.

The group say although progress has been made to regenerate former coalfield communities, they still lag behind on most indicators of prosperity and well-being.

The inquiry covers the economy of Britain’s coalfield areas, where once there were more than a million miners, the environmental legacy, the needs of ex-miners and of younger people, the role of government funding, and the cultural heritage of the coal industry.

The inquiry’s report is expected to be published in the Spring.

It aims to find out if job losses from the coal industry now been fully replaced, if pollution from the mines has been rectified, and if the needs of former miners are being met.

Alex Davies-Jones, MP for for Pontypridd and chair of the all- party parliamentary group said:“The loss of the coal industry removed the economic and social heart of our communities.

“Unfortunately, recovery has too often been slow and partial.

"We welcome the government’s commitment to Levelling Up but fine words need to be matched by action on the ground.

“We want to use this inquiry to make sure that the distinctive needs of our former coalfield communities are properly addressed.”

