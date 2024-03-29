MP son of former Doncaster mayor 'flabbergasted' by surprise knighthood
Philip Davies, who has been MP for Shipley in West Yorkshire since 2005, was commended to become a sir by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his services to Parliament.
The 52-year-old is the son of Peter Davies, who served as mayor of Doncaster between 2009 and 2013.
Sir Philip said he was "somewhat flabbergasted" by the news of his honour, adding "it feels very surreal".
He and his wife, former GMTV host Esther McVey, who became an MP at the 2010 General Election and who was appointed to the cabinet last year, in a role dubbed "minister for common sense,” also present shows on GB News.
Typically lists of people who have received honours are published at New Year and on the King's official birthday in June.
However, this announcement came at the start of the Parliamentary Easter recess.
