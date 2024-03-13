MP Nick Fletcher rules out following Lee Anderson to Reform UK in GB News interview

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There had been calls from some constituents in Mr Fletcher’s Don Valley constituency to follow the former deputy party chairman who joined the party earlier this week to become its first ever MP.

But in television interview, Mr Fletcher has ruled out making a similar move.

He said: “My constituents voted for a Conservative candidate and they will keep a Conservative candidate unless I lose the whip, but I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I will stay as a Conservative candidate until the next election and I will continue then.

Nick Fletcher has ruled out following Lee Anderson to Reform UK in a GB News interview.

"It’s a completely different situation that Lee’s in. He’s made that choice to go, I wish Lee all the best. He’s a very good friend and a very good MP and I’m sorry he has gone, I really am, but I won’t be following.”

One voter told him: “Nick, you are a great local MP, but a member of the wrong party.

“At the moment, the best you can hope for is that you are re-elected and in opposition, as the party you serve will surely lose the next General Election.

“Why not show some courage and join your colleague Lee Anderson?”

Another said: “If Nick joined Lee it would be amazing and the trickle of defections would turn into a tidal wave and with that strength they could give massive credibility to the Reform Party.”

"Go join Lee in Reform, Nick,” wrote another while another posted: “Nick, now is time to join the Reform Party with Lee.”

“Join Lee ASAP please,” shared another while a further voter said: “Why don't you join Lee Anderson MP? I follow you because of your frankness.”

Last month, Mr Fletcher defended Mr Anderson over his remarks, saying he was “standing up for a friend.”

He wrote: “Sometimes we have to stand up and be counted and support the people we call friends. I believe this is one of those times.