MP launches petition to press Government for repairs to Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A Doncaster MP has launched a petition calling for the Government to carry out urgent repairs to Doncaster Royal Infirmary – after the city was overlooked for a new hospital by the previous administration.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson is calling on members of the public to back the campaign and has said: “The more signatures the better.”

Under the last Conservative government, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said Doncaster was “very much in the running” for a new hospital to replace crumbling DRI, with a site at Holmes Market earmarked for the new building.

But despite pledges from other key Tory figures, plans for the new hospital failed to materialise.

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson has launched a petition to repair Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Ms Jameson said: “Doncaster's bid for a new hospital under the last Government's New Hospitals Programme was refused.

"DRI has a catalogue of necessary repairs and refurbishments, which we want to get done so it can deliver the best possible care for patients.

"This petition will ask the Government for support to do that.

“After I present the petition in the House of Commons, it will be sent to the Department of Health and Social Care for consideration.

“The more signatures, the better!”

The petition can be signed on Friday afternoons at Ms Jameson’s office at 19 South Mall, Frenchgate between 1pm and 4pm or by appointment via 01302 326297 or [email protected]

Under the last Government, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock dropped “heavy hints” that it could become one of 40 promised new hospitals.

But Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust had its proposals for a new hospital rejected in 2022, along with many others.

In March 2021, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when asked a question by former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher in the House of Commons said: “I wish I could give him a cut and dry yes or no answer today, but I can tell him that his local trust is very much in the running in the current open competition for the next eight hospitals on top of the 40 that we’re already building.”

Mr Hancock, who visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2020, wrote in 2023 in his book, Pandemic Diaries, which chronicled the UK Government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis: “I went up to Doncaster to visit the Royal Infirmary.

"The building is knackered.

"I dropped heavy hints that it could become one of our forty promised new hospitals.

During his visit: Mr Hancock said: “I’ve looked round the hospital and seen that it is ageing. There is a strong case to be made.

“Obviously things like this are expensive and there is a lot of work to be done in terms of what needs to happen, but by having these conversations with the leaders at the hospital I can see the strong case about why Doncaster needs to be one of the hospitals we build.

“We made the commitment in the election to the 40 new hospitals, and we have come here for a reason.”

Robert Jenrick, former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, visited the planned site of the new hospital – and said that investment was coming to Doncaster – while Conservative parliamentary under secretary Lord Markham also visited DRI in 2023 to inspect the hospital and understand the challenges facing staff and patients.

He said: “We are committed to improving health infrastructure across the country and this week I visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary to tour the hospital, including their new modular inpatient ward and theatre block.

“We discussed some of the challenges facing the trust, as well as some of the recent investments announced by the government. This includes over £21 million for estate works to boost elective recovery, and £9.4 million in 2020/21 to tackle the most urgent maintenance issues.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also pushed by Mr Fletcher for a new hospital during a visit to Doncaster in 2024.

Earlier this year, local Labour MPs called a debate to discuss a new hospital for Doncaster – but voters were left disgusted when no opposition MPs showed up for the discussion.

Ms Jameson, who raised the matter in Parliament was joined for the discussion by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

But video of the question session revealed rows of empty green benches – much to the shock of constituents, with no Conservative representatives or opposition in attendance.

One said: “A good speech Sally, but only four sat in the chamber. You did well. Disgusting how many MPs were there.”

Another said: “Where the hell are they all? What are they doing. It’s shameful.”

Another sarcastically posted: “Packed house there.”

In her speech, Ms Jameson said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to make the case in this Chamber for the repair and refurbishment of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"This is not the first time I have raised this issue in this place, such is its importance to my constituents.

"Doncaster Royal Infirmary is at the heart of our community in Doncaster. For many of us, including myself, it is where we were born and rely on during some of the most difficult and painful moments of our lives.

"It is with great sadness that I come to this Chamber to say that after consistent underfunding, our hospital is in dire need of repair.

“We live in a time where pressures on the NHS are immense, and staff across the country face unbearable conditions as they try to support patients in a system that desperately needs reform. I am pleased that this Government are committed to enacting change within our NHS for the benefit of both patients and the staff who treat them.

“In Doncaster, our dedicated NHS staff face added pressure. Doncaster Royal Infirmary faces one of the highest repair backlogs in the country.

"The East Ward tower block, which houses some of the most vulnerable patients, faces critical infrastructure risks and safety concerns, and therefore is at the very top of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals’ list of priorities. Other areas with a backlog of repairs include operating theatres, the critical care department and the women and children’s hospital.

Lee Pitcher added: “In April 2021 a leak occurred at the women’s hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. The water then flooded the area and went into the electrical systems, and a fire broke out.

"Some 60 patients were impacted and had to be evacuated, including premature babies.

"Thanks to the efforts of the amazing hospital staff, no one was hurt, but the damage was substantial, and it impacted larger parts of the hospital.”

Since the summer of 2019, Doncaster Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust had been working on proposals to redevelop the Doncaster Waterfront area adjacent to Doncaster College for a new hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary was initially built in the 1930s, with further development and expansion in the 1960s and 1980s but due to the hospital’s age, there are around 600 outstanding maintenance jobs across DRI’s numerous buildings, with an estimated value of £118 million.

The estimated cost of a new hospital would be around £1.37 billion and would take around five years to complete.