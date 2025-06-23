MP launches petition for more frequent rail services for his constituents in Hatfield and Stainforth, Thorne South, Crowle and Althorpe
This follows a recent timetable change secured by Mr Pitcher, which will see Scunthorpe-bound services from Doncaster retimed from December.
The change is intended to provide more reliable connections to key destinations including Manchester, Liverpool, Meadowhall and London.
Mr Pitcher says this marks progress, but more is needed to address ongoing concerns raised by local residents.
“People tell me time and again that the biggest issue is frequency,” he said. “At the moment, our local stations are served by just a handful of trains a day. That limits access to work, education, healthcare and the wider region. This needs to change.”
Currently, services on the Doncaster–Scunthorpe line stop at Hatfield & Stainforth, Thorne South, Crowle and Althorpe roughly every two to three hours. The petition calls for changes to scheduling to ensure these stations are served at least once per hour.
The proposal includes:
A minimum of one train per hour at each of the three stations
Use of the existing Cleethorpes–Doncaster service to stop at these stations every other hour, to fill the current gaps in the timetable
No additional trains or infrastructure
By combining ther current services with Cleethorpes-bound trains, the frequency at these stations could be doubled with minimal operational changes.
Mr Pitcher says that this could significantly improve the local connectivity, support economic activity, and help secure the long-term viability of the route.
“We’re not asking for new trains or expensive upgrades,” he said. “This is about making smarter use of what’s already running. With a bit of political will, we can make it work.”
The petition is available via the MP’s website or click here to be directed straight to it, and it is to be submitted later in the year.
He concluded: “If you believe our communities deserve fairer, more reliable rail services, please sign the petition and help make the case for change.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.