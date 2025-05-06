MP calls meetings to discuss repeated power cuts across Doncaster constituency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP has set up meeting for residents to challenge power chiefs after a series of power cuts in his constituency.

The public will be able to grill Northern Powergrid chiefs after recent issues in the Isle of Axholme.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said: “After repeated power supply issues across the Isle, I called on Northern Powergrid to meet directly with residents, and I’m pleased to confirm that two public events have now been arranged.”

The DN9 area meeting will take place on 19 May from 3pm to 7pm at the Live Well Isle of Axholme Facility.

The meetings follow recent Northern Powergrid issues in the area.

A Haxey meeting will take place on May 27 from 3pm to 7pm at St Nicholas Youth Hub

Northern Powergrid will have staff on hand to answer questions and explain what is being done to prevent future disruption.

He added: “Residents deserve answers — and these meetings are your opportunity to speak up, share your experiences, and hold NPG to account.”