More flats for former sports club despite privacy and parking concerns

Revised plans to add five new flats to a disused sports bar in Swinton have been approved, after a previous scheme was refused last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest application, by Lexgreen Services LTD, seeks to create five additional flats on top of the disused Cafe Sport building on Station Street, bringing the total number of residential units to 17.

Councillors rejected an earlier version of the scheme in August 2024, citing concerns over the loss of light and overbearing impact on neighbouring Robin Hood Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest application includes four one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat, forming part of a wider scheme to convert the building into 17 residential units. A separate, previously approved plan to convert the ground and first floors into 12 flats remains valid until September 2026.

The latest application seeks to create five additional flats on top of the disused Cafe Sport building on Station Street, bringing the total number of residential units to 17.

During today’s (May 15) planning board meeting, resident Mr Widdowson raised concerns about parking and privacy.

He told the meeting that there is ‘no room for a bike sometimes’ along Temperance Street and Slade Road, adding that residents ‘can’t even park in front of their own houses’.

“Where is the lorry going to pick the bins up because straight in front of [the building] is two bus stops, one level crossing pedestrian crossing and traffic lights, and it’s always busy round there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Widdowson also raised concerns about the impact more residents would have on services such as schools and GPs, and told the meeting there are already queues outside the pharmacy.

More than 80 objections were lodged against the original proposal, but the applicant has now reduced the height of the extension and introduced an asymmetrical roof design to limit the impact on neighbouring flats.

The building, which has a varied history including use as a cinema, dance hall, and skate park, has stood empty for several years and has been linked to antisocial behaviour. Council officers believe the proposed redevelopment would improve both the building and the surrounding area.

This revised application has received nine formal objections, with residents raising concerns about the site’s lack of parking, increased traffic, and pressure on local services. One resident described the scheme as “unsuitable” given existing parking issues, while another expressed “serious concerns as to who will be housed here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers acknowledged that there is no on-site parking but noted the building’s central location, good public transport links, and proximity to a free public car park. The revised plans also include bin and cycle storage to address other resident concerns.

Simon Gammons, the council’s transport manager, acknowledged that the proposal does not meet the council’s minimum parking standards. However, he noted that the site’s town centre location and access to public transport make it “possible to live there without a car.”

“It’s not 100 per cent ideal but taking everything into account, we can support it.”

Emma Ottewell, Rotherham Council’s development manager, acknowledged concerns about the lack of parking at the site and said the applicant would be responsible for managing construction traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ottewell added: “There are side streets to the east of the site but it is on a main road. They’d have to use, say, the public car park for workers and access the site from Station Street in terms of delivery of materials, which could cause temporary disturbance during the construction period.”

Councillor John Williams, chair of the board, added that permission is already in place to convert the ground and first floor of the building into flats, which will take place regardless of this application.

The application was approved following a vote.