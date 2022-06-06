Minister visits DRI as MPs and mayor continue to lobby for new hospital for Doncaster

Minister for Health, Edward Argar, visited on Tuesday 31 May to meet with healthcare professionals and to discuss future plans for the NHS.

He was greeted by hospital bosses as well as Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and MPs Dame Rosie Winterton and Nick Fletcher.

The Minister of State discussed challenges faced by colleagues throughout the past few years, as well as plans for development within the Women and Children’s Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and the wider Trust.

(left to right) Vicky Cave, Deputy Director of Capital Strategy and Finance at the Department of Health and Social Care, Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at DBTH, Nick Fletcher MP for Don Valley, Mathew Gleadall, Acting Deputy Director of Estates and Facilities at DBTH, Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, Edward Argar, Minister for Health, Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, Jonathan Sargeant, Deputy Chief Executive at DBTH, Dr Joseph John, Medical Director at DBTH

At present, colleagues at DBTH are working on a £2.5 million refurbishment of the Central Delivery Suite on the site.

The works, which will begin shortly, will include a full refurbishment of DRI’s birthing rooms, as well as the creation of a new reception and waiting area.

Once complete, this new development will create a ‘Birth Centre’ in Doncaster, which will also allow patients to opt for Midwifery-led care, alongside current Obstetric arrangements.

The Minister was shown around the current Central Delivery Suite (CDC) before works commence, as well as given an insight into the challenges posed by the overall infrastructure of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, as well as wider within DRI, before heading off to the ground floor and the newest part of the building where the service has been temporarily relocated.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones with the minister and Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery, showcasing plans for the new Central Delivery Suite

As part of a £12.4 million investment, the extension to the rear of the existing Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and where the CDC is now located, contains a modern surgical theatre and related plant room, as well as two inpatient wards.

This area was opened in December 2021, in response to a significant water leak which occurred on the east wing of the building, significantly damaging the electrical infrastructure and, as such, forcing the relocation of some paediatric and maternity services.

Since that time it has housed paediatric services, and now it will be the temporary home for the Central Delivery Suite for around six months.Minister for Health, Edward Argar said: “It was fantastic to join my colleagues Nick Fletcher and Dame Rosie Winterton, along with the Mayor of Doncaster, to visit Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“It was a great opportunity to meet some of the dedicated NHS team at the hospital to hear about their work over the past two years, and their plans to recover from the pandemic and bring down waiting lists.