Meet Rossington and Bawtry’s newly elected councillor

A new councillor was elected for a Doncaster Council ward last week.
By Shannon Mower
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:11 GMT
On Friday (17 November) it was announced that Ken Guest had been elected as councillor for the Rossington and Bawtry ward.

His election continues the Labour Party’s hold on the area, with a gain of 10.8 percent of the vote share.

Coun Guest was born in Rossington and worked at Rossington Colliery for 17 years.

Newly elected Rossington and Bawtry councillor Ken Guest.Newly elected Rossington and Bawtry councillor Ken Guest.
His local political career began when he became a representative of the National Union of Mine Workers during the miners’ strikes of the 1980s.

At this time he also worked as a Rossington Parish councillor for several years, becoming active within the Labour Party.

He later went to work at Doncaster Council as a Youth and Community Development Worker for over 20 years.

In the 2010s he rejoined Rossington Parish Council and became chairman in 2019.

He is an active face in the community as Director of Rossington Arts and Crafts, which runs a mobile food bank, staff of the community cafe and reserve driver for meals on wheels.

As councillor he will replace Barry Johnson, who retired earlier this year.

He will work alongside Labour councillors Bob Anderson and Rachael Blake in the ward, who campaigned for his election.

Coun Guest said: “I’d like to thank everybody that turned out to vote for me, I really appreciate the support.”

A full local election for Doncaster councillors and elected mayor is scheduled to take place in 2025.

