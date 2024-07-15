Mayor's praise as long-serving Doncaster MP elevated to House of Lords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mayor of Doncaster has lavished praise on a long-serving Doncaster MP following her elevation to the House of Lords.

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton stepped down at the General Election after 27 years, with her place in the House of Commons taken by newly elected Labour MP Sally Jameson.

She also served as Deputy Speaker during her time in the Commons and was given a life peerage to mark he contribution to Parliament.

In tribute, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “Congratulations to our former MP for Doncaster Central Dame Rosie Winterton who was awarded a peerage ahead of the General Election.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones with Dame Rosie Winterton and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

“Rosie had been the MP for Doncaster Central for 27 years after first being elected in 1997. She worked as a minister for several government departments from 2001 to 2010 and was Deputy Speaker of the UK House of Commons from 2017 until her retirement in May.

“In 2015, she received a damehood for her long-term political service.

“Rosie’s over quarter century of dedicated service led her to being respected on both sides of the House of Commons.

“Working with Rosie over the past few years as deputy speaker she had incredible access to UK government ministers, consistently promoting Doncaster behind the scenes and helping to secure significant investment for Doncaster.

“Rosie will now represent Doncaster in the UK House of Lords, and I am pleased to say Sally Jameson will continue Rosie’s work representing the residents and businesses of Doncaster Central.”

She was among eight former Labour MPs to have been nominated by newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.