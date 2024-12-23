Mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher sends Christmas card and calendar to Doncaster homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher is getting his campaign message across – by sending a Christmas card and calendar to home across the city this festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cards, emblazoned with a photo of former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum carry his Donald Trump style campaign slogan “Make Doncaster Great Again – Through Faith, Flag and Family.”

Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, is the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring for next May’s mayoral election, when he is bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The politician has said his campaign will be guided by his Christian beliefs – and among his pledges are encouraging people to attend church and supporting religion and only allowing the Union flag to be flown on council buildings in Doncaster.