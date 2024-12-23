Mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher sends Christmas card and calendar to Doncaster homes

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:00 GMT
Doncaster mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher is getting his campaign message across – by sending a Christmas card and calendar to home across the city this festive season.

The cards, emblazoned with a photo of former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum carry his Donald Trump style campaign slogan “Make Doncaster Great Again – Through Faith, Flag and Family.”

Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, is the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring for next May’s mayoral election, when he is bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones.

The politician has said his campaign will be guided by his Christian beliefs – and among his pledges are encouraging people to attend church and supporting religion and only allowing the Union flag to be flown on council buildings in Doncaster.

