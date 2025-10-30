Mayor visits USA airport for tips ahead of Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opening
Oliver Coppard is spending the week in America “strengthening partnerships that will drive investment and growth back home.”
In a busy day in Pittsburgh, he met local business leaders and spent time at Pittsburgh International Airport meeting Tyler Laughlin from the regional airport authority to tour the new terminal including its runway extension and business hub development.
His tour will also take in Virginia, New York and Boston “to drive partnerships and opportunity for South Yorkshire.”
It comes as a new City of Doncaster Council report says DSA will be a catalyst for jobs and skills, better transport links, new housing and economic growth offering unrivalled opportunities and impact – but the project is expected to operate at an £81 million loss for its first nine years.