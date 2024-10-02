Mayor encourages people to sign Doncaster Sheffield Airport airspace petition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mayor of Doncaster has called on people of the city to sign a petition calling for Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s airspace to be reinstated as the fight to re-open DSA goes on.

Mayor Ros Jones revealed last week that she and MP colleagues Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher had been in talks with airlines – with an operator for the airport set to be announced in the coming weeks.

She said: “An incredibly busy few days at Labour Party conference meeting with businesses, promoting Doncaster and working in partnership with our MPs to press the case for our airport.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of retaining our airspace, I encourage you all to sign the petition to reinforce the case for our airspace.”

The petition, set up by Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, leader of the Save DSA campaign, has already attracted more than 11,000 signatures.

He said: “The Civil Aviation Authority, the Secretary of State for Transport and the Department for Transport need to reinstate our airspace at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as it was prior to closure in November 2022, with no operating restrictions or changes, to enable a timely reopening of our airport.

“This petition is in place to show the public feeling regarding our airport, it is here to support our authorities and also backs our local business comminuty who are in full support of the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“This airspace is needed to boost our economy and job prospects for years to come.

"The original airspace and operating conditions with no changes or restrictions will enable the new operator to get DSA operational in a timely manner, and allow the airport to operate to its full capacity and to become the driving force in the region for our economy and employment prospects that it should have been in its previous version.”

“Sign this petition to support the reinstatement of Doncaster Sheffield Airport's airspace.”

Doncaster Council has agreed a 125-year-lease with Peel to take over the airport, which closed to flights in November 2022 after the firm announced it was no longer profitable.

You can sign the petition HERE