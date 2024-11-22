Mayor and Transport Secretary head to Doncaster after increased bus funding unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, welcomed Transport Secretary Louise Haigh to Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange today (Friday 22 November) after the Government announced increased funding for South Yorkshire bus services.

Earlier this week the Department for Transport announced £17.6m of funding to support bus services in South Yorkshire. This was part of a £1 billon funding boost for bus services across the country.

The funding announced by Government has prioritised areas, like South Yorkshire, which have historically lost out on bus funding.

Across South Yorkshire, bus network mileage has reduced by 42 per cent over the last decade and SYMCA currently financially supports 24 per cent of the existing network. South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will use the funding announced by Government to support services across Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard and Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, said: "Buses are the lifeblood of communities, but the system is broken. Too often, passengers are left waiting hours for buses that don’t turn up – and some have been cut off altogether.

"That’s why we’re reforming funding to deliver better buses across the country and end the postcode lottery of bus services - including here in South Yorkshire.

“And it’s why we’re providing over £17m of funding in South Yorkshire to keep fares down, protect local routes and deliver more reliable services.

“This is part of our wider plan to put passengers first and give every community the power to take back control of their bus services through franchising or public ownership.

"By delivering better buses, we’ll ensure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities – powering economic growth in every corner of the country.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I was really pleased to join the Transport Secretary in Doncaster in the week her department announced crucial funding for our buses.

“The £17.6m announced by the Transport Secretary is vital catch-up funding after years of bad deals from the last government. It’s great to see Louise and the new government listen to Mayors and the communities we serve; we all know how important it is to invest in our public transport system, and we now have a government who want to help us turn round the decline we’ve seen in bus services here and across the country.

“This money will help us to invest in vital bus services on the road, so people across South Yorkshire can get to work, to school, to the doctors, or just to see friends and family.

“No single funding round was ever going to fix all our problems, but this money is vitally important and going forward we are determined to work with the government on a long-term plan to give our communities the world class public transport system they deserve.

"That’s why we’re moving at pace through the bus franchising assessment process and why we’re currently running a public consultation on those plans. We want everyone to tell us what they think about our proposals to take back control of our buses."