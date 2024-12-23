Mayor accuses ex-MP of "misinformation and political games" over claims Doncaster election could be axed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fuming Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has accused a former Tory MP standing to replace her of “misinformation and political games” – after he falsely stated next year’s election could be cancelled by Labour.

She has rubbished claims by former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who is hoping to become mayor at May’s election, that people in Doncaster could be “refused an election” “because “Labour don’t want one.”

Last week, deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said that some local elections could be delayed for up to a year as part of a re-organisation of local Government – but those changes will not impact Doncaster.

Under the header “will you be refused an election?” Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, wrote: “There may be no elections in Doncaster in May.

Former Tory MP Nick Fletcher and mayor Ros Jones have clashed after the ex-MP claimed Doncaster's mayoral election contest could be called off.

"Why? Because Labour don’t want one. They know how we all feel about them. It is an absolute scandal that it’s even a possibility.

“I am closely monitoring this and will keep you informed.”

But the mayor blasted Mr Fletcher over the claims and stormed: “Let me be perfectly clear, the English Devolution Paper published on 16th December will have no impact on the Doncaster 2025 elections.

“This is yet more misinformation and political games from the former Conservative MP for Don Valley.

"If he had done some basic research, he would have been able to find out the answer to his own question.”

Last week, Labour vowed to give local areas greater powers - which could involve merging and closing some local councils, meaning elections will not go ahead while the reorganisation takes place.

The deputy prime minister made the admission while outlining the government's devolution plans, which will see some smaller, district councils combined into bigger "strategic authorities" with more sway over their areas.

Labour's manifesto promised to "deepen" and "widen" devolution, with more areas expected to take on the mayoral combined authority (CA) model like that headed by Sadiq Khan in Greater London.

The Doncaster mayoral election is due to be held on May 1 next year.