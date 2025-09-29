Mayor accuses "boring" ex-MP of "backtracking" over support for airport re-opening

The mayor of South Yorkshire has accused a former city Conservative MP and defeated mayoral candidate of “backtracking” in his support for the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport telling him: “You’re getting boring.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who also finished third in this year’s Doncaster mayoral election, clashed at a public meeting held at the Eco Power Stadium and traded further blows online.

Mr Fletcher accused Mr Coppard of failing to answer a string of questions about the re-opening of the airport at the meeting – and also told him: “If this project fails, will you resign?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the discussion, the pair continued the argument on Facebook, with Mr Coppard writing: “This is getting boring Nick - you’re backtracking hugely on your support for the airport and we can all see it.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard hosted a public meeting to discuss the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"Do the reading and come back to me when you’re brave enough to answer my question.”

Mr Coppard was referring to information published online regarding finances surrounding the airport deal, which was given the green light earlier this month after the mayor and South Yorkshire’s four council leaders pledged £160 million in funding.

Mr Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at the 2024 General Election, has called on Mr Coppard to explain how he will bring airlines including TUI and Wizz Air back to Doncaster, caled for transparency on the the lease with airport owners Peel and added: “What experience do you personally have in running an airport or any business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What aviation experience do the Directors of Fly Doncaster actually bring to the table?

“If DSA is genuinely a project of regional importance, why haven’t the leaders of Sheffield, Rotherham, and Barnsley been asked to contribute from their own gainshare allocations? Why is Doncaster carrying the risk alone?”

In response, Mayor Coppard replied: “Nick, for the third time, and as I told you at the meeting, most of this information is published in the papers on our website. I know you don’t want to have to do the work of reading them but give it a go.

"And for perhaps the seventh time, maybe you will answer my one question - in principle, do you support my plan to commit £160m to reopening DSA?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fletcher hit back saying: “You can deflect all you like, Oliver, but no one can or should support your plan without clear answers to these questions. It’s your job as Mayor to explain and your job to persuade Reform and Conservative councillors to back it. I know they’re all asking the same things, and they’ll have to vote on it very soon.”

He also hit out at the non-attendance of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and said: “No Ros Jones. No answers.

“While the people keep clapping, the politicians – and Peel – keep laughing.

Masterclass performance from Oliver Coppard last night – but not a single important question answered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the meeting, Mr Coppard said: “We had people between 18 and 80, representing businesses, students, communities and other politicians, all of whom want the same thing as me; for DSA to thrive.

“In November, we’ll be holding another public meeting, with more notice next time! But in the meantime, please do keep the positivity and ideas coming.”