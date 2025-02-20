Male model to stand for Reform UK at upcoming Doncaster Council election
Alexander Jones, a gym and fitness fanatic and foreign exchange trader, is bidding to become a councillor in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward when polling takes place on May 1.
He said: “I’m standing up for change.
"I'm proud to represent Reform UK in the upcoming council elections.
"Together, we can prioritise common-sense policies - scrapping net zero to focus on practical solutions, reducing immigration for better resource management and quality of life for everyone, and lowering taxes to keep more money in your pocket.
"Let's create a future that works for everyone.”
“I stand for strong community values, individual freedoms, and responsible governance. It's time to put the people first and ensure our voices are heard in local decisions.”
Current councillors for the ward are Labour’s David Nevett and Andrea Robinson.
