"Make Doncaster Great Again": Ex-MP echoes Donald Trump in fresh election bid hint

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:52 BST
A former Doncaster Conservative MP has channelled the spirit of Donald Trump – by proclaiming “Make Doncaster Great Again” in a fresh hint that he is to stand for mayor.

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at the General Election, has made a number of suggestions that he could stand against incumbent mayor Ros Jones at next May’s mayoral election in the city.

In a post on social media welcoming the appointment of Kemi Badenoch as new Conservative leader after she defeated rival contender Robert Jenrick, Mr Fletcher wrote: “Congratulations, Kemi Badenoch.

"And my commiserations to Robert Jenrick It has been a lengthy yet respectful campaign.

Nick Fletcher has channelled the words of Donald Trump in his latest hint that he is planning to stand for mayor.placeholder image
"I truly hope we can initiate a strong comeback and that Rob too can play a crucial role in opposition.

"An opposition that continues to reveal the flaws of socialism and the opportunities that true Conservatism can bring.

"The elections in Doncaster are one of the first of numerous challenges we need to overcome.

"I am confident that now, with a new leader, the party can regroup, renew, and succeed.

"The people of Doncaster have endured enough. It’s time to make Doncaster great again.”

His words echo those of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump who has long used the slogan “Make America Great Again,” firstly in his successful bid to become President in 2016 and also for this year’s campaign to return to the White House.

The slogan features widely on hats, t-shirts and flags of his supporters.

