Major £5 million revamp planned for Doncaster leisure centre which will include new gym, café and bowling alley

Mayor Ros Jones and her cabinet signed off an extra £5million to carry out improvements and major renovation works at Thorne Leisure Centre.

Enhancements at the Thorne site will include a new gym and exercise space, soft play area, bowling alley, café, refurbished changing rooms, changing places facilities and accessible pool.

There will also be a pod entry system, new mechanical systems, fabric refurbishment throughout including new roofs and all energy systems will be carbon neutral.

Thorne Leisure Centre is set for a £5 million revamp

In addition, some of the funding will go towards plans for a brand new leisure centre for Edlington which are in the early stages and being developed as part of the Levelling Up Fund Bid for Don Valley.

Council bosses said that physical activity is known to have a positive impact on the overall health and wellbeing of communities.

They added that increased opportunities for physical activity, and access to leisure and sporting facilities can help to ‘reduce anxiety, stress or depression; improve levels of confidence and self-esteem and can help bring together people from diverse backgrounds’.

The £5 million is being used as part of the Doncaster Council’s underspend as detailed in the quarterly financial report seen by councillors.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) which manages Doncaster’s leisure facilities, said: “It is great news that Mayor Jones has announced this further investment into our leisure facilities at Thorne as well as support for the exciting plans ahead for Edlington.

“All of these works will help to ensure the long-term stability of the services and facilities DCLT provides and support Doncaster residents to live happier and healthier lives.”

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who represents both Thorne and Edlington in his constituency, added: I’m really pleased to see this funding decision for the people of Thorne and Edlington. These two leisure centres have been closed for a long time now.