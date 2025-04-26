Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-serving Doncaster councillor shared a heartfelt message with his colleagues after the audit committee met for the final time before the upcoming elections.

Councillor John Healy, who represents Balby South for Labour, spoke at the end of the meeting in the Doncaster Council chamber on April 24, 2025, and shared his pride over how all members had worked together over the last four years.

He said: “Regardless of party we have worked as a team, we have worked with officers. If an issue was raised, we have resolved it.

“I am sorry to be going, but geography forces me.”

Councillor John Healy has represented Balby South for a number of years. | Doncaster Council

Healy revealed he had recently moved to Sheffield, and with no business-ties or property in Doncaster, it meant he was not eligible to run for council in 2025.

The meeting chair, Conservative Cllr Glenn Bluff, made a point of allowing Cllr Healy to speak at the end of the meeting and thanked him for his service to the council, his constituents and the city of Doncaster.

Cllr Bluff has been chairing the audit committee whilst Cllr Austen White has needed time away from his council duties.

He told the meeting that he had enjoyed working with the other councillors on the committee and wished them all the best of luck ahead of the all out elections on May 1, 2025.

Doncaster will go to the polls to elect 55 city councillors and the next Mayor of Doncaster.