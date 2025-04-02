Liberal Democrats last major party to announce Doncaster mayoral candidate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Liberal Democrats have become the last major party to name their candidate for the Doncaster mayoral election – with Mihai Melenciuc unveiled as the party’s hopeful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins Labour, the Conservatives, Reform UK and a string of other candidates contesting the election on May 1.

A spokesperson said: “Mihai is ready to bring fresh energy, bold ideas, and real change to our city, offering a clear alternative to the tired Labour Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of Mihai’s top priorities will be fighting to improve local NHS services and ensuring better access to NHS dentists.

Mihai Melenciuc has joined the mayoral race for the Liberal Democrats.

"Too many people in Doncaster are struggling to get the healthcare they need, and Mihai is committed to tackling this crisis head-on, ensuring fair and timely access to essential services for everyone.

“The Liberal Democrats are also demanding urgent action on the cost-of-living crisis, calling for measures to make energy bills cheaper and tackle rising food prices.

"Families across Doncaster are feeling the squeeze, and the Liberal Democrats are fighting to ensure that hardworking families get the support they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another key priority for Mihai and the local Liberal Democrat team is to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport as soon as possible.

The spokesperson said: “The closure of the airport was a failure of both Labour and Conservative politicians who abandoned our area.

"Mihai is determined to see it brought back into operation, boosting jobs, connectivity, and economic growth for the region.

“For too long, Labour has taken Doncaster for granted.

"Meanwhile, the Conservative Party is in electoral freefall after losing a huge number of MPs at the last General Election, with many of them being replaced by a record number of Liberal Democrats in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keir Starmer’s government is failing to stand up for local communities and it’s time to send them a message: Doncaster deserves better.

"Labour’s lack of vision and complacency has left residents frustrated with stagnation, poor public services, and politicians who don’t listen to local residents.

“Mihai Melenciuc offers something different. His campaign is built on a positive vision for Doncaster – one that prioritises real investment in communities, better local services, and a council that puts people first.

"The Liberal Democrats believe in a forward-thinking, transparent, and accountable leadership that works for all of Doncaster, not just the few.

Mihai’s plan will focus on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strengthening local businesses to create good jobs and a thriving economy

* Investing in public services to improve transport, education, and healthcare

A cleaner, greener Doncaster, making our streets and parks safer and more

A people-first approach, ensuring Doncaster’s leadership listens and acts on residents’ concerns

“The people of Doncaster are ready for a change,” Mihai said.

“Labour has let us down, and the Conservatives are out of ideas. I’m standing to give Doncaster a real choice — a Mayor who will care, listen, and deliver.”

The spokesperson added: “Mihai lives locally, has two young children, and has previously served as a school governor.

“He understands the challenges facing families in Doncaster and is dedicated to delivering a better future for our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This election is a chance to break away from Labour’s complacency and build a Doncaster that works for everyone. It’s time for a new direction – one that puts people and progress first.

“Vote Mihai Melenciuc for Mayor of Doncaster. Vote for real change.”