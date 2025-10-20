"Let's see what happens": Ed Miliband welcomes Jeremy Clarkson challenge

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has said he welcomes TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s bid to unseat him at the next General Election and said: “Let’s see what happens.”

The Doncaster North MP was responding to a recent hint on social media from the controversial and outspoken presenter that he could be about to enter politics.

The former Top Gear presenter who now hosts Clarkson's Farm wrote on social X: "People of Doncaster North. Are you happy with your MP? Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?"

Mr Miliband, who has represented Doncaster North since 2005, was asked about the potential challenge from the TV star by Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

The Energy Secretary appeared to pour cold water on Clarkson's claims, saying: "I think he is a sort of long-standing aspirant to my seat.

"I think he said in 2013 that he was going to contest my seat.

"So look, it's for other people to decide if they want to stand for Parliament, including in my seat.

"I welcome all comers. Let's see what happens."

Clarkson has made similar suggestions in the past but it's not clear which party he would run for, if he planned to contest the seat.

Mr Miliband won Doncaster North with a majority of more than 9,100 at last year's election.

Current polling trends suggest the senior minister could be unseated by Reform UK were an election held at the present time.

Clarkson has also recently taken aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Writing for The Sun newspaper, he suggested Mr Farage's "numbers don't add up" when he talks about the economy.

Clarkson added: "But before anyone can question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space and starts raging about small boats."

Following the conclusion of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Jeremy picked up another Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the day-to-day running led by himself and his staff on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

Jeremy previously hinted towards standing as an independent candidate in the 2015 general election. In 2013 he tweeted: “I'm thinking I might stand in the next election as an independent for Doncaster North, which is where I'm from. Thoughts?”