Legendary British film-maker Ken Loach sends support to Doncaster socialists

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Legendary British film-maker and playwright Ken Loach has given his backing to socialist candidates ahead of May’s elections.

The 88-year-old producer of acclaimed films and documentaries such as Kes, Cathy Come Home, I Daniel Blake, and many more films dealing with social issues such as poverty, homelessness and workers’ rights, has sent a message of support to Tosh and Nikki McDonald who are standing as independent Trade Unionist and Socialist candidates in the Town ward in the Doncaster council elections.

He wrote: “Tosh and Nikki McDonald have long been committed to improving the daily lives of ordinary people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They understand how to get things done, after great experience in political struggles and their work in their trade unions. They stick to their principles, unlike Starmer’s Labour party and they are the real opposition to the dangerous newcomers, led by Donald Trump’s ally Nigel Farage.

Ken Loach has given his support to Trade Union and Socialist Coaliiton candidates in Doncaster.Ken Loach has given his support to Trade Union and Socialist Coaliiton candidates in Doncaster.
Ken Loach has given his support to Trade Union and Socialist Coaliiton candidates in Doncaster.

“I am pleased to support Tosh and Nikki McDonald in the coming election – let’s ensure they win!’’

Tosh and Nikki said: “Both of us are former trade union representatives and have lived in Town Ward since November 1999.

"We have previous experience as councillors for this area, but we resigned from Labour in early 2021, as under Starmer, it no longer represented working people so we finished our term as Independents until May 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As independent Trade Union and Socialist candidates” we are fully free from Labour’s divisive local party politics and can concentrate fully on tackling the council issues that affect us all daily.

“We stand for peace and love NOT war and hate.”

Related topics:DoncasterNigel Farage

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice