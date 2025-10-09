Launch for Jeremy Corbyn's Your Party to be held in Doncaster
Your Party, founded by Mr Corbyn and former Labour MP Zarah Sultana, was launched earlier this year and presents itself as an alternative to Labour for left wing voters.
The meeting will be held on October 18 at the Doncaster Unitarian Church in Hall Gate.
A spokesperson said: “The system is broken, we need real change.
"Join Your Party and come to our meeting. Bring your experiences, your ideas and your hopes.
"It’s time to get organised.”
Since its launch, there have been disputes between the party's key figures regarding how to launch the party, including a contested launch of paid membership, questions of the role of social conservatism in the party, as well as issues regarding gender imbalance and democratic accountability.
Last month, Mr Corbyn was named as the party’s leader by the Electoral Commission.