Last-minute ‘sticking plaster’ saves 47 bus services from the axe in South Yorkshire

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley and shadow secretary of state for transport, said 47 services (24 per cent) across the county were at risk of being cut on Friday due to lifeline funding running out.

The government’s bus recovery grant, introduced to keep services running as passengers slowly returned following Covid-19, was set to expire at the end of March following an emergency £130 million six-month extension which prevented a similar financial cliff edge.

Operators are required to give six-weeks’ notice of plans to cancel or change routes, which meant Friday was the last day before the axe.

The government has stepped in at the last minute to extend a grant to bus operators, saving 47 services in South Yorkshire.

But late that day, the government publicly announced it would be extending the grant until June.

Ms Haigh accused ministers of being “asleep at the wheel”.

She said: “Once again, ministers have taken the future of vital bus services down to the wire as they have been doing since the pandemic.

“Last year alone, more than 1,000 bus services were cut across the country, thanks to the government’s sticking plaster approach to this crisis.

“It’s clear now, that only a Labour government can and will reform our broken bus system – a system that millions of passengers rely on each and every day. We will hand power and control back to communities so they control the routes, fares and services that run in their communities.”

Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), said: “We welcome the government’s extension of the bus recovery grant, which will help protect vital passenger services for a further three months.

“It is now critical all parties use this three-month extension to move away from short-term funding fixes and instead, build a sustainable settlement to unlock the economic, net zero and social wellbeing potential of buses.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’m determined to ensure that no matter where you live, you have the same opportunities to get around easily and can feel pride in your local area – which is why protecting our local bus services is so important.”

The future of transport in South Yorkshire

Oliver Coppard, mayor of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, is convening a Transport Summit – bringing together leading experts – to develop a vision for the future of public transport in the county.

He said: “Fixing South Yorkshire’s public transport system is critical for our region to thrive. If we want to grow our economy, get healthier and create great places to live, a smarter, greener, faster public transport system is vital. That’s why I want to bring together experts in the field to help us fix our broken public transport system.

“If the government aren’t going to do it, we need to take matters into our own hands and figure out what a ‘London-style transport network’ that works for South Yorkshire looks like. That’s what this summit will help us do.”