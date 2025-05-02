Labour's Ros Jones wins fourth term as mayor of Doncaster by narrow margin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour’s Ros Jones has won a fourth term as mayor of Doncaster – after narrowly defeating Reform UK’s Alexander Jones.

The 75-year-old collected 23,805 votes, just 698 ahead of the 30-year-old male model who finished second on 23,107.

The result was declared just before 5am at Doncaster Racecourse – and was greeted with cheers by Labour supporters after nearly seven hours of counting.

But while Labour held on, Reform enjoyed a huge 21% swing – a rise of 30% since 2021.

Labour meanwhile saw their vote drop by 11% whiile Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher, who finished third, received 18,982 votes, down 2% on four years ago.

FULL RESULTS – DONCASTER 2025 MAYORAL ELECTION

Alexander Jones (Reform UK) – 23,107

Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 18,982

Julie Buckley (Green Party) – 2,449

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party) – 1,164

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party) - 929

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats) – 895

Frank Calladine (British Democrats) – 448

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain) – 434

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 393

Richie Vallance (Independent) – 245

Doug Wright (Independent) -157

Total spoilt: 398

Total electorate eligible to vote: 227,496

Total number of votes: 73,406

Turnout: 32.27%

Counting for local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place later today (Friday) along with town and parish council elections.

The Free Press will have full coverage and analysis of the mayoral result and council elections throughout today.

The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.

Ros Jones was elected for Labour at the last mayoral election in 2021, making it her third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013 when she defeated Peter Davies, who was originally elected for the English Democrats in 2009, before becoming an independent.

These are the results of all Doncaster’s previous mayoral elections

2021: Ros Jones (Labour)

2017: Ros Jones (Labour)

2013: Ros Jones (Labour)

2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)

2005: Martin Winter (Labour)

2002: Martin Winter (Labour)

In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.