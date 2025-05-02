Labour's Ros Jones wins fourth term as mayor of Doncaster by narrow margin
The 75-year-old collected 23,805 votes, just 698 ahead of the 30-year-old male model who finished second on 23,107.
The result was declared just before 5am at Doncaster Racecourse – and was greeted with cheers by Labour supporters after nearly seven hours of counting.
But while Labour held on, Reform enjoyed a huge 21% swing – a rise of 30% since 2021.
Labour meanwhile saw their vote drop by 11% whiile Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher, who finished third, received 18,982 votes, down 2% on four years ago.
FULL RESULTS – DONCASTER 2025 MAYORAL ELECTION
Ros Jones (Labour) – 23,805 (elected)
Alexander Jones (Reform UK) – 23,107
Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 18,982
Julie Buckley (Green Party) – 2,449
Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party) – 1,164
David Bettney (Social Democratic Party) - 929
Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats) – 895
Frank Calladine (British Democrats) – 448
Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain) – 434
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 393
Richie Vallance (Independent) – 245
Doug Wright (Independent) -157
Total spoilt: 398
Total electorate eligible to vote: 227,496
Total number of votes: 73,406
Turnout: 32.27%
Counting for local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place later today (Friday) along with town and parish council elections.
The Free Press will have full coverage and analysis of the mayoral result and council elections throughout today.
The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.
Ros Jones was elected for Labour at the last mayoral election in 2021, making it her third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013 when she defeated Peter Davies, who was originally elected for the English Democrats in 2009, before becoming an independent.
These are the results of all Doncaster’s previous mayoral elections
2021: Ros Jones (Labour)
2017: Ros Jones (Labour)
2013: Ros Jones (Labour)
2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)
2005: Martin Winter (Labour)
2002: Martin Winter (Labour)
In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.
