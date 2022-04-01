Labour wins Doncaster by-election following resignation of councillor on drug allegations

Yetunde Elebuibon was victorious in yesterday’s vote in the Wheatley Hills and Intake ward – although turn out was drastically down on May 2021 when Daniel Barwell was elected for Labour.

He was forced to stand down earlier this year as he faces extradition to the USA on drug distribution charges, which he denies.

Labour won with 827 votes, ahead of Conservative candidate Mike Angus on 419.

Yetunde Elebuibon retained the seat for Labour.

Andy Budden of the Yorkshire Party claimed 356 votes with Jennifer Rozenfelds of the Green Party securing 135 votes.

Dean Southall was placed last of the five candidates, with 60 votes for the Liberal Democrats.

There were three rejected ballots and turnout was 13.92% – massively down on the May 2021 poll of 25.96%

Full result:Yetunde Elebuibon (Labour) 827

Michael Angus (Conservative) 419

Andy Budden (Yorkshire Party) 356

Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) 135