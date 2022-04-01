Labour wins Doncaster by-election following resignation of councillor on drug allegations
Labour has retained its seat in a by-election called after the sitting councillor was forced to resign on drug allegations.
Yetunde Elebuibon was victorious in yesterday’s vote in the Wheatley Hills and Intake ward – although turn out was drastically down on May 2021 when Daniel Barwell was elected for Labour.
He was forced to stand down earlier this year as he faces extradition to the USA on drug distribution charges, which he denies.
Labour won with 827 votes, ahead of Conservative candidate Mike Angus on 419.
Andy Budden of the Yorkshire Party claimed 356 votes with Jennifer Rozenfelds of the Green Party securing 135 votes.
Dean Southall was placed last of the five candidates, with 60 votes for the Liberal Democrats.
There were three rejected ballots and turnout was 13.92% – massively down on the May 2021 poll of 25.96%
Full result:Yetunde Elebuibon (Labour) 827
Michael Angus (Conservative) 419
Andy Budden (Yorkshire Party) 356
Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) 135
Dean Southall (Liberal Democrats) 60