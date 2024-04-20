Labour unveils plan for dozens of new bus routes across Doncaster to repair "failed system"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, and Lee Pitcher and Sally Jameson, Labour’s parliamentary candidates for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and Doncaster Central respectively, have pledged to back the party’s transformative plans to deliver better bus services across South Yorkshire.

The trio say Labour’s plans could mean up to 168 vital bus routes created and saved and 35 million more passenger journeys per year across South Yorkshire compared to today’s “failed system.”

A party spokesman said: “The plan will also see better buses delivered faster, with the franchising process done in as little as two years, compared to the six-year slog endured by Greater Manchester due to the unnecessary barriers imposed by central government.

"Since buses were deregulated in 1985, bus services in England’s regions outside London have collapsed,” the party says with:

• 1.5 billion fewer annual bus journeys in 2019 than in 1985

• Almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses per year since 2010

• Thousands of bus services cut since 2010.

“Labour’s plans will ensure better value for money for the taxpayer, deliver a better service for passengers and give local authorities a choice over the bus system that works best for them. It will require no additional central government spending,” the spokesman said.

"Where bus franchising is in place, in London and Manchester, buses have thrived. Greater Manchester has improved reliability and significantly grown passenger numbers less than a year after bus franchising went live.

“Labour has announced it will pass new legislation to support local transport authorities to take back control of their bus services and has set out a five-point plan to deliver better buses."

It said Labour will:

1. Empower local transport authorities and reform funding: by giving local leaders more control and flexibility over bus funding and allowing them to plan ahead to deliver their local transport priorities.

2. Allow every community to take back control of their buses: by removing barriers that currently limit bus franchising powers only to metropolitan mayors.

3. Accelerate the bus franchising process: by supporting local leaders to deliver better buses, faster.

4. Step in to safeguard local bus networks: by providing more accountability over bus operators and ensuring standards are raised wherever you live across the country.

5. Support public ownership: by removing the Conservatives’ ideological ban on publicly owned bus companies and building on the success of award-winning public bus services still in operation.

Commenting on Labour’s plans, Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North said: “After fourteen years of Conservative failure our local bus services have been driven into the ground.

“Labour will call time on the broken bus system that is holding far too many people in our community back from opportunities.

“Labour’s plan for better buses will give every community the power to take back control of their bus services, and will support local leaders to deliver better buses, faster.

“And our plan means vital bus services being created and saved across our region.”

Lee Pitcher, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme said: “Many of my residents have told me how reliant they are on buses for work, health appointments, shopping, getting to school and so much more.

“Buses are also key for removing that feeling of isolation, particularly for some residents who live alone or away from family and friends.

“Since being selected in August, I can’t recall a time when a resident hasn’t mentioned their concern to me about buses when I visit them on the doorstep.

“We need frequent, reliable and good value services across Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.”

Sally Jameson, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Doncaster Central said: “Tory failure has seen bus services across Doncaster take a real hit.