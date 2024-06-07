Labour set for clean sweep of all four Doncaster seats at General Election, AI predicts
The analysis suggest wins for the party in Doncaster Central and Doncaster North constituencies, as well as victories in the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Seat, which was held by Conservative Nick Fletcher before the election was called.
The study also suggests Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will win a seat in Clacton – along with an additional two seats.
SafeBettingSites.com used AI algorithms to churn through an extensive array of factors to predict the results of the General Election, down to each individual constituency.
It says Reform will also winThurrock, and Boston and Skegness.
It also said Labour will win a majority, with Sir Keir Starmer to become new Prime Minister
Predicted AI results
Conservatives: 211
Labour: 349
Liberal Democrats: 28
Scottish National Party (SNP): 37
Reform UK: 3
Green Party: 1
Plaid Cymru: 2
Others/Independents: 19
