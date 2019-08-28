Labour MP suspended over anti-Semitism row to hold public meeting in Doncaster this weekend
A Labour MP suspended by the party in a row over anti-Semitism is to address a public meeting in Doncaster this weekend.
Chris Williamson, the MP for Derby North, is taking the party to court over its decision to reinstate his suspension for remarks about Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism.
Mr Williamson will address the meeting, organised by Doncaster People’s Assembly, this Saturday.
The event, which takes place from 1pm at Church View is under the banner, “No More Tory Austerity - General Election Now.”
Mr Williamson had claimed the party was "too apologetic" on anti-Semitism” and had his original suspension lifted in June following a formal warning.
But it was reimposed two days later after a backlash from Jewish groups.
Earlier this year he said he “hoped to overturn the "unconstitutional" decision to "re-suspend me from the party I love".
He was originally suspended in February after being filmed saying Labour "had given too much ground" and was being demonised over anti-Semitism complaints.
He later said he "deeply" regretted the remarks.
A DPA spokesman said: “In the run up to the demonstration at the Tory party conference, we have Chris Williamson and others speaking about how austerity is destroying lives, and why we need to do all we can to get the Tories out of office and an anti austerity government elected.”