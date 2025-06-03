"Labour isn't Labour anymore": Ex-Doncaster councillor backs call for new working class party

A former Doncaster Labour councillor who quit the party has backed a call for a new working class party, saying “Labour isn’t Labour anymore.”

A petition has been set up to establish a new party – with former Doncaster Council representative and union leader Tosh McDonald among those backing the move.

The call, launched on the change.org website HERE stated: “The May 2025 election results show the need for a new party that the working class can trust.

"Stagnant wages, underfunded public services, the scandal of the housing crisis, Labour councils pursuing fire and rehire, cuts to pensioners’ winter fuel allowance, reductions in disability benefits, and continued government support for Israel’s murderous campaign in Gaza – and all under a Labour government.

"Labour isn’t Labour anymore, and Reform UK is becoming a significant beneficiary of working people’s anger.

"We believe it’s time for the trade union movement to seriously discuss founding a new anti-austerity, anti-war party.

"Our movement will be weakened if workers see us as a voice for pro-austerity Labour. We call for urgent discussions within our union and across unions to organise a conference to establish a political voice for working people.”

"The Establishment has four parties – it’s time the working class had one of its own."

Mr McDonald, the former national president of Aslef, who quit Labour along with his wife Nikki in 2021, is among the signatories which also includes represenatives from the GMB, USDAW, the RMT and Unison.

Mr McDonald resigned over “the demonisation of Jeremy Corbyn” and stood for TUSC at the recent City of Doncaster Council elections.