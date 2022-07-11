Labour councillors call on government ministers to ‘reverse’ austerity cuts to Doncaster

A motion is set to be put forward by Balby South councillor John Healy, seconded by Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall councillor David Nevett, at a meeting of the full council on Thursday (July 14).

Both say they’re ‘concerned’ at the impact of over 12 years of the ‘the Tory government’s austerity measures’ on councils like Doncaster.

Figures published by think-tank Centre for Cities in 2019 showed that Doncaster Council had been one of the hardest hit by austerity cuts since 2010, having had 31 per cent of its budget slashed.

Doncaster councillors at a previous meeting of the full council. Credit: George Torr/LDRS

Only Barnsley, at 40 per cent, and Liverpool, with a 32 per cent reduction, fared worse than Doncaster.

Mayor Ros Jones at the time said there had been ‘significant funding pressures’ in relation to adults and children’s social care that ‘needs to be addressed nationally’, and ‘not left to local authorities to address through council tax’.

The motion, which is largely symbolic and is unlikely to lead to any real change, is more to highlight the impact of cuts to councils across the country.

In the motion set to be heard by councillors, Coun Healey, said: “This council is concerned at the impact over 12 years of the Tory government’s austerity measures on local councils.

“The loss to Doncaster is over £100 million per year and continuing. This has led to serious reductions in vital services.

“The cost of living increases including fuel and food have led to massive rises in cost of living expenses for those with the least.