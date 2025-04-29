Labour and Tories in fresh attack on Reform as Doncaster mayor vote nears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour and the Conservatives have united to attack Reform UK with the vote to choose Doncaster’s new mayor just days away.

Labour candidate and incumbent mayor Ros Jones and former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is the Tory candidate, have both taken aim at Reform UK’s Alexander Jones, the current favourite with the bookmakers to secure victory in Thursday’s election.

As campaigning prepares to draw to a close, both have renewed their attacks on Mr Jones, a 30-year-old male model, who was unveiled as the party’s candidate in a glitzy rally at Doncaster Racecourse by leader Nigel Farage.

Drawing on Mr Jones’ support for controversial self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, in a brief Facebook post, Mayor Jones said: “This Thursday, the choice is clear: a mayor with a plan to reopen our airport, make our streets safer and repair our roads, with me.

Both Labour's Ros Jones and Conservative Nick Fletcher have launched attacks on Reform UK candidate Alexander Jones (middle) with voting in Doncaster's mayoral election just days away.

“Or a Reform mayor inspired by Andrew Tate and without a proper plan - putting our airport reopening, city centre investments and pothole funding at risk.

"Don't gamble. Stop Reform.”

Also responding to Reform UK claims City of Doncaster Council is £400million in debt, she said: “When the opposition talk about debt, they tend to only give you half a story. So let me present the facts.

“Over 70% of debt is attributed to council housing, providing low cost housing to over 19,000 Doncaster residents and families (second lowest council house rents in Yorkshire and one of the lowest across the country)

“Debt attributed to council housing is paid for through social housing rents (as per any buy to let mortgage) and NOT by council tax payers.

“Doncaster Council has £1.8bn in assets, including: over 19,000 council houses, schools, leisure centres, libraries and community centres

“Doncaster Council spend circa £800m per year.

“Under my leadership, Doncaster has the lowest council tax in Yorkshire and one of the lowest in the country

“It is clear that Reform do not have a plan and the Conservatives seem to think there is a 'magic-money tree', they had the opportunity to put forward an alternative budget, yet again they failed.”

Conservative candidate Mr Fletcher also joined in the attack against Reform, throwing down the gauntlet to leader Nigel Farage.

Describing the party as “running scared,” he posted: “Still no answer from Nigel Farage or his missing in action last minute candidate. So let’s try again.

“Nigel, the offer remains. You told your 30 year old male model candidate not to do debates, so if he isn’t allowed at least have the decency to come and do one for him.

"You have my number. I’m waiting. So is Doncaster.”

“If you see either of them in Doncaster, let me know. Thanks.”

In response, Mr Jones replied: “Reform UK has a long-term plan for our airport. We shouldn’t settle for sticking plasters and short term empty promises.

“Labour have no real plan to make our airport work for Doncaster and presided over its slow decline and closure.

“The Tories can’t win in a majority to get anything done.

“Only Reform can truly shake things up and we want to use our airport to connect our city to the global economy to create jobs, business and invest in Doncaster’s future.

“This is a long-term ambition and with a Reform Mayor and a Reform majority Council, this can become a reality.”

“Latest polling shows clearly voters want Reform. If you think the Tories are a better bet, think again. By voting Tory – who have NEVER won a mayoral election in Doncaster - you could let Labour back in.”

It is the latest in a series of clashes between the three main contenders to become mayor of Doncaster.

Last month, in a Facebook post, Mayor Jones wrote: “The Reform candidate for Mayor DIDN'T EVEN MENTION OUR AIRPORT ONCE in his big speech.

“They don't have a plan and they'd put all of our work to re-open it at risk.

“Don't risk our airport on a rookie.”

Meanwhile, under the heading of “your choice of three,” in a lengthy post, Mr Fletcher wrote: “In a last-minute act of desperation to get a candidate to save Mr. Farage’s face, they put in undoubtedly a nice young man, but no way experienced enough (at 30 years of age) in business, politics or life to handle a £700m budget, 14 sitting Labour MPs, and Oliver Coppard.

“He has thrown this young man under the bus. More importantly to me, he has thrown Doncaster under the bus for the sake of his own ego.

“Sadly, Reform nor Labour have no credible candidate for Mayor. Neither deserve to be considered for leadership in Doncaster, but if history repeats itself, I am afraid there may be no escape.”

Full list of Doncaster mayoral candidates (current mayor in bold)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)