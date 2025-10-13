Jeremy Clarkson hints he will stand against Doncaster MP Ed Miliband

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has hinted on social media that he could be turning to the world of politics at the next general election – and wants to oust city MP Ed Miliband.

The 65-year-old broadcaster took to X to ask constituents of Doncaster North if they were happy with Mr Miliband, and whether they would want someone to “kick him out”.

Jeremy, who is from Burghwallis said: “People of Doncaster North. Are you happy with your MP? Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?”

The presenter-turned-farmer, who has recently seen success with his Diddly Squat farm, was innundated with messages from supporters urging him to stand in the next election.

Doncaster broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has hinted at standing against Ed Miliband at the next General Election.

One person said: “Do it. I will come up and campaign for you and so will hundreds of others.” Another added: “Set up a party called The Diddly Squat Party.”

The seat in Doncaster North has been held by former Labour leader and current Energy and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband for the past 20 years.

He was preceded by Labour’s Kevin Hughes, who served from 1992 until 2005 and who followed on from Labour’s Michael Welsh who had served since the constituency’s formation in 1983.

The seat has always been in Labour’s hands and is part of the ‘red wall’ area of northern England.

It had been a Labour stronghold as part of the red wall for decades, but Miliband returned a reduced majority in the 2019 poll, before winning the 2024 general election with 52.4% of the vote.

Jeremy began his career in journalism at the Rotherham Advertiser before going on to find television fame with motoring show Top Gear.

Alongside Richard Hammond and James May, the trio presented the show until 2015, when they moved to host The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime.

Following the conclusion of this, Jeremy picked up another Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the day-to-day running led by himself and his staff on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

The show has brought attention to the farming industry, and Jeremy has gone on to become an advocate for the industry, recently appearing at protests held by farmers over the inheritance tax rules.

Jeremy previously hinted towards standing as an independent candidate in the 2015 general election. In 2013 he tweeted: “I'm thinking I might stand in the next election as an independent for Doncaster North, which is where I'm from. Thoughts?”

He also waded into the political debate last week, calling out Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Reform leader Nigel Farage.

In his latest column in The Sun, Jeremy said: “Farage rarely talks about the economy and when he does, his numbers don’t add up. He says he wants to cut taxes and increase spending by £150billion. Huh?

"But before anyone has the chance to question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space and starts raging about small boats. Starmer, meanwhile, has no clue what to do about the economy because he’s thick. That’s why he’s broken it.”