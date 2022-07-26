‘It’s a monstrosity’ – Anger at plan to build six-storey shops, office and apartment block in Doncaster

Zuka Ltd has lodged a bid to build the multi-storey block off Gliwice Way in Doncaster’s Lakeside area of the city.

But Doncaster Council’s planning department have received a number of objections to the scheme from residents and a heritage group.

If granted planning permission, the wider scheme includes a four to six-storey redevelopment comprising a mix restaurant and café use at ground floor level with upper floors as offices and 13 self-contained residential apartments.

How the new building on Gliwice Way could look if approved by DMBC planners. Credit: Max Design Consultancy

Julie Higgins from Stoops Lane, Bessacarr, raised concerns about parking in the area and the increase in traffic.

“The area and location cannot support such a building. It is ridiculous to think that a six-storey building, along with flats and visitors to the offices will not require parking,” she said.

“I cannot see how the site can support any more vehicles. Totally ridiculous.”

John and Lynette Davies said they were unhappy with more traffic and spoiling green open space.

“Why would Doncaster Council, who promote green space, even consider selling this bit of land to a commercial property developer who intends to build this monstrosity of a building?”, they said.

“We appreciate there were always plans to build on this site but not a development of this nature in what is primarily a residential area.

“It’s probably the only green space left on Lakeside now, so why spoil it?”

Neighbours close to the site, Dr Barry McKenna and Matthew Fu also lodged objections and said the building would impact on their privacy.

They also raised concerns around an increase in traffic and the impact on green space in the area.

Doncaster Civic Trust has also objected to the plans and called it ‘unacceptable in a number of ways’.

They added that the development’s ‘large size, length and height’ are ‘inappropriate’ in its context.

“It would occupy a very pleasant green area which helps to create Lakeside’s original landscaped vision, now being progressively lost to further phases of development,” the group added.

A spokesman for Max Design Consultancy on behalf of the applicant, said: “It is concluded that the application proposals represent a sustainable form of development contributing to the housing supply within Doncaster.

“The design of the proposed development has been carefully considered to take into account the site location, physical constraints and surrounding properties to achieve a contemporary and sensitive form of development.”