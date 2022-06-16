Investment planned for English lessons for non-speakers as demand in Doncaster is ‘far outstripping capacity’

The council has approved £34,500 – from the Government’s Controlling Migration Fund – to provide a grant to Doncaster Minster to create additional, and update existing, community spaces to deliver classes to individuals whereby English is not their first language.

In 2019 the council was successful in securing the pot of money with a focus to ‘creating better, more productive citizens with wider life choices’. Most of the provisions were paused due to the pandemic.

They added getting the lessons back up and running is a ‘priority’ as demand is ‘far outstripping capacity’. Pressures have further increased by the recent arrivals from Ukraine and Afghanistan, bosses said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minster Church of St George

Pre-Covid, St George’s House provided weekly English literacy classes with anaverage of between 25 and 30 people in attendance.

An agreement with Doncaster Minster to carry out the English language sessions is set to be reintroduced to the same level once the building improvements have been completed.

Council bosses said access to English lessons will assist to reduce ‘language barriers’ to employment.

The funding would be utilised for works including but not exhaustive to –

• Improved disability access and toilet refurbishments• Replacement heating system to ensure compliance• Improved building security provision to secure onsite equipment• Kitchen enhancements

Joanne Evans, stronger communities and families manager at DMBC, said: “Access to English classes in a community setting aimed at assisting residents of Doncaster to reduce language as a barrier to employment, and having access to more formal training and a gateway to learning is vitally important.

“Having this partnership provision back up and running this year is a priority as demand is far outstripping capacity, this has been further exacerbated by the recent Ukrainian and Afghanistan crisis as we have actively welcomed more guests into Doncaster.

“This will ensure that the most vulnerable and isolated within our communities can interact with the wider community, be less isolated, more independent and more employable.