‘I’ll give my salary to charity’ – Why Simon Bilftcliffe of the Yorkshire Party thinks he should be the next South Yorkshire mayor

Here is Simon Biltcliffe from the Yorkshire Party …

“South Yorkshire needs a different kind of mayor – one without the baggage of being a career politician. I am the only serious choice on the ballot that doesn’t have a career in politics behind me.

“I want to be the most transparent mayor in the country, so I will not take a single penny in salary; I will instead donate it to the Samaritans.

Simon Biltcliffe, Yorkshire Party candidate.

“I will publish my expenses online monthly and will organise monthly sessions to hear views across South Yorkshire so that everyone is represented.

“I’ve built up a Barnsley-based company, employing 40 people and will use my proven experience in business to really take advantage of the unique opportunities South Yorkshire has.

“I will be a mayor for all of South Yorkshire. As a Barnsley lad myself, I know all too well how many conversations around our county’s future are viewed through Sheffield alone.

“With me at the helm I will ensure we take full advantage of a Green Energy Revolution, putting thousands of well paid, long term jobs back into South Yorkshire. This will go hand in hand with my plan to rebuild our high streets with local independent businesses.”

The full list of candidates are: