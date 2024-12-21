"I'll encourage people to go to church and only fly Union flag if I become mayor," says ex-MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor says he will encourage people to go to church and will only ever fly the Union flag on council buildings if he is elected, promising to Make Doncaster Great Again.

Former Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat at this summer’s General Election, has become the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring for next May’s mayoral election when he is bidding to oust Labour’s Ros Jones.

He has announced his campaign will be based on his Christian beliefs under the banner of “faith, flag and family” and has echoed incoming US president Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan with his Make Doncaster Great Again message.

Outling what Doncaster would look like if he is elected Mayor, he said: “‘Doncaster is great’ is a hashtag used in many local tweets. I for one, have had a wonderful life here. Yet, many responses to those tweets suggest that Doncaster is not.

Nick Fletcher says he will only fly the Union flag if he becomes mayor of Doncaster.

"There is a fine line between highlighting issues that need addressing and inadvertently tarnishing the area’s reputation, which can lead to even greater problems.

"So, what’s the answer? Life has shown me that you can either be part of the solution or part of the problem. I chose to be part of the solution.

First elected in 2019, Mr Fletcher lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme to Labour’s Lee Pitcher.

He added: “Although I believed I had achieved much and left with my reputation intact, my party’s reputation had been significantly marred.

“My campaign will be built on three core principles: Faith, Flag, and Family, as I strive to Make Doncaster Great Again.

“I stand by the Christian values that underpin our nation: integrity, respect, courage, compassion – principles that resonate in all of us.

"Sadly, as the church congregation has declined, I believe many of these values have declined. I believe it is time to put them back.

"So, I will champion those places of worship that teach these principles—not only to challenge us all on what a good life can look like, but also to remind myself daily of those values as I serve as Mayor if elected to do so.

He added: “I have grown weary of divisive flags. Under my leadership, only one flag will fly on council buildings—the Union Flag, a representation of the strongest union in history.

"This flag will serve as a reminder to the people of Doncaster that their Mayor is committed to uniting all the people of Doncaster. Committed to supporting them. Committed to helping them achieve their best life in our great city. Doncaster will be the start of a new generation who love our Union Flag and all that it means.

"Why? Because when they cherish our country and the city that they live in, they will see their lives transformed.

“As Mayor, my focus will be on families, youth, employment, housing, and creating pathways of opportunity for individuals of all ages, particularly our younger citizens.

"The community must see and feel the changes—and most importantly, be part of that change.

“But that change will only happen if everyone ‘buys in.’ I will create ways for every single person across our borough to be part of the strategy to Make Doncaster Great Again.

"Whether they are a 5-year-old just starting school or a housebound 90-something who still wants to do their bit, there will be a way for them to contribute. I will install a ‘I can, and I will with no excuses’ attitude in all those who are elected or paid to serve our people.

“Across the nation, we’ve witnessed a growing disdain for business from the left, often accompanied by a lack of understanding of its fundamental principles.

"I am committed to educating our youth about the effectiveness of capitalism and the rewards that come from hard work. I will demonstrate that profit is beneficial, and it is achieved not by undermining individuals, but by empowering them to pursue their goals, support their families, contribute to their communities, and create jobs for others.

“I will be the most visible Mayor this city has ever seen. I will walk the streets every day.

"Come rain or shine, their Mayor will be there, rallying behind our youth, families, community organisations, businesses, churches, local pubs, and Doncaster Rovers – ‘Come on the Rovers!’

"The people of Doncaster will know my name, what I stand for, know I have their backs, and know that I am on a mission and need them to take part too.

“A mission built on Faith, Flag, and Family. A strategy based on the idea that we all must play our part. An attitude of ‘I can, and I will with no excuses.’

“If I succeed in this election, Doncaster will succeed – and together we will “Make Doncaster Great Again.”