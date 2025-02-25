If you've ever fancied working for Doncaster MP Ed Miliband, here's your chance

If you have ever fancied working in politics, the chance has arisen as Doncaster MP Ed Miliband looks to recruit an “enthusiastic, professional and highly motivated” new member of staff for his office.

Announcing the job, the Doncaster North MP said: “I'm looking for an enthusiastic, professional and highly motivated constituency assistant to join my busy office in Doncaster North.

“This is an exciting role working in our friendly team, and includes a variety of responsibilities.”

The full time role is based in Ed’s constituency office in Bentley and will involve a combination of admin support and casework.

The advert said: “The successful candidate will work with the office team to provide administrative support including with incoming correspondence and answering telephone calls.

“They will also provide advice and support to constituents on a range of issues, including immigration, housing, welfare, financial and health.

"This is a perfect opportunity for someone with excellent casework and communication skills, who works well in a small team and has a desire to help find solutions to problems.

We are looking for someone with an excellent grasp of written English who is experienced in using Microsoft Office software.

"They must also be proactive, organised, reliable and have sympathy with the aims and values of the Labour Party, as well as being committed to helping local people.”

It also said applicant must have excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills, good knowledge of the local area and be proactive, organised and reliable with an interest in politics and current affairs

You can apply HERE