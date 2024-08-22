"Hypocrisy!" Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary blasted for travelling 6,000 miles to Brazil
The Doncaster North MP shared a photo of himself in South America on his X, formerly Twitter feed, writing: “Britain is leading global efforts to tackle the climate crisis
“That’s why I’m in Brazil – an important partner in the fight against climate change, to see how we can work together on this shared challenge.”
But he came in for criticism, with one telling him: “Hypocrisy at its finest.”
Another posted: “How did you get to Brazil?
“Walk, swim, rowing boat, maybe?”
Another wrote: “Ed Milliband fighting 'climate change' by flying to Brazil. You really can't make it up.”
And another stormed: “You FLEW TO BRAZIL to discuss carbon waste? Are you f***ing kidding? Couldn't you do a Zoom or some s***?
“You heard of zoom calls.... how much co2 have you created,” wrote another.
Soon after Labour’s General Election victory, Mr Miliband also came under fire over a picture showing him travelling on a plane.
The picture was widely shared – but fact checking websites revealed the photo was not a recent one – it was taken in Glasgow in 2015.
The image showed Mr Miliband getting off an Embraer jet during that year’s election campaign when he was Labour leader.
A reverse image search shows the photograph was used in a news article from nine years ago.
After the photo was shared, one user said: “Hypocrisy, Labour get in and the first thing Miliband does is get on his private jet.”
