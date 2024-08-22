"Hypocrisy!" Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary blasted for travelling 6,000 miles to Brazil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has come under fire – after travelling 6,000 miles to Brazil to discuss climate change.

The Doncaster North MP shared a photo of himself in South America on his X, formerly Twitter feed, writing: “Britain is leading global efforts to tackle the climate crisis

“That’s why I’m in Brazil – an important partner in the fight against climate change, to see how we can work together on this shared challenge.”

But he came in for criticism, with one telling him: “Hypocrisy at its finest.”

Ed Miliband shared a photo of himself in Brazil to discuss climate change. (Photo: Ed Miliband/X).

Another posted: “How did you get to Brazil?

“Walk, swim, rowing boat, maybe?”

Another wrote: “Ed Milliband fighting 'climate change' by flying to Brazil. You really can't make it up.”

And another stormed: “You FLEW TO BRAZIL to discuss carbon waste? Are you f***ing kidding? Couldn't you do a Zoom or some s***?

“You heard of zoom calls.... how much co2 have you created,” wrote another.

Soon after Labour’s General Election victory, Mr Miliband also came under fire over a picture showing him travelling on a plane.

The picture was widely shared – but fact checking websites revealed the photo was not a recent one – it was taken in Glasgow in 2015.

The image showed Mr Miliband getting off an Embraer jet during that year’s election campaign when he was Labour leader.

A reverse image search shows the photograph was used in a news article from nine years ago.

After the photo was shared, one user said: “Hypocrisy, Labour get in and the first thing Miliband does is get on his private jet.”