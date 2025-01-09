How Doncaster's MPs voted in Tory call for new grooming gangs inquiry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An attempt by the Conservatives to have the Government set up a national inquiry into grooming gangs has been voted down by 364 votes to 111 votes, a margin of 253.

The amendment was attached to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would have been killed had the vote passed.

Two of Doncaster’s MPs – Sally Jameson (Labour, Doncaster Central) and Lee Pitcher (Labour, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme) voted no.

The city’s two other MPs – John Healey (Labour, Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) and Ed Miliband (Labour, Doncaster North) did not register a vote.

Doncaster's MPs - clockwise from top left, Ed Miliband, John Healey, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.

Earlier in the day, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued the government risked fuelling accusations of "a cover up" by refusing an inquiry.

But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer argued that several inquiries had already been held into abuse carried out by gangs of men and a new probe would only delay the action the victims wanted.

The amendment was largely symbolic, as the size Labour's majority meant it was never likely to pass.

It would also have killed a major piece of government legislation, the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill includes measures aimed at protecting children and tougher rules around home-schooling, as well as changes to academies.

Sir Keir said it was "shocking" Conservative MPs would try to block a bill aimed at helping vulnerable children by voting for the Tory amendment and accused Badenoch of "weak leadership".

He said "reasonable people could agree or disagree" on whether there should be a fresh probe and acknowledged that there were mixed views among victims and survivors.

Chris Philp, the Conservative shadow home secretary, condemned Labour's vote against the amendment as "morally wrong".

Asked why the Conservatives had brought the amendment, given its limited chances of success, Philp said: "When you're in opposition you need to use every parliamentary device available to try and bring issues to the fore."

"We must have this inquiry and we... will do everything we can to keep the victims at the front of this debate and to try and get the government to do the right thing.

"It's not too late - Keir Starmer could still announce an inquiry and I really hope we can pressure him, persuade him to change his mind and do the right thing for victims."