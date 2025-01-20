Home Secretary in Doncaster - as ex-MP launches brutal attack on "tired, desperate, rotten" mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has visited Doncaster – prompting a former Conservative MP running in this year’s mayoral contest to dub Mayor Ros Jones “tired, desperate and rotten” in a brutal online attack.

Mrs Cooper was one of three senior Labour ministers to visit Doncaster over the weekend to support local activists ahead of May’s mayoral contest, with Defence Secretary John Healey and Northern Ireland minister Hilary Benn also knocking on doors.

The mayor shared photos of the visits on her Facebook page, adding: “Community canvas today with Doncaster Labour Councillors and Labour Party volunteers – Edlington this morning with John Healey, Balby this afternoon with Yvette Cooper.

“Great to be out with Hilary Benn, Sally Jameson and Rosie Winterton and some of our Doncaster Central team. Lots of positive conversations with residents and casework to action.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Doncaster - prompting former Tory MP Nick Fletcher to launch a brutal attack on Mayor Ros Jones.

The visits provoked a furious response from ex-Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher who is bidding for a new job as the city’s mayor after losing the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher in last summer’s General Election.

Mr Fletcher, who has echoed incoming US president Donald Trump with the campaign slogan ‘Make Doncaster Great Again,’ said Labour were “rattled” and added: “In 24 hours we have seen three Labour cabinet ministers come to Doncaster for a photo with our desperate Labour mayor.

“They know that it is a two horse race between me or the same old tired Labour mayor. The one we have had for 12 long years. The one who has seen our town, our city decline and decline.

“This is what we have now:

“A Labour government. A Labour South Yorkshire Mayor. 14 Labour MPs. A Doncaster Labour Mayor and a Labour Council.

“You need a voice. We all need a future to look forward to.

“The truth is that only NickFletcher can beat Ros Jones and hold this rotten lot to account.

"If you don’t vote for me. You don’t get me. The result is that Doncaster will lose again. Your call. Your choice. Those are the facts.”

The mayoral election will be held on May 1.