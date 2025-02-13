"He's lucky to escape with his face intact," says NUM stalwart over ex-MP's 'forget Miners' Strike' call

A furious Doncaster mining community stalwart has said a former Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor is “lucky to escape with his face intact” after he filmed himself at a memorial calling for Doncaster to forget the Miners’ Strike.

Ex-Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher has drawn widespread criticism after he shared a video of himself at a memorial to the 1984-85 strike in Stainforth where he called on people to forgive and forget the bitter industrial battle, move on and stop hating former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Now a veteran trade unionist has waded into the row describing Mr Fletcher’s comments as “sheer cheek and provocation.”

Dave Douglass, who worked as a coalminer in the coalfields of Durham and South Yorkshire and was heavily involved in the NUM at Hatfield Colliery took to Facebook to blast Mr Fletcher over his comments at the memorial, unveiled by singer Paul Heaton in 2018.

He said: “The miners monument at Hatfield Main – its political. It remembers political events. Any Tory that turns up to talk about what he thinks it means, he is lucky to escape with his face intact.

"That is sheer cheek and provocation.”

The memorial was first unveiled to mark the 30th anniversary of the strike but a new memorial was unveiled by the singer after it was later damaged in an accident involving a heavy goods vehicle.

Mr Fletcher has faced widespread condemnation of his call to forget the strike which pitted Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government against Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers.

Conisbrough, Denaby, Old Denaby and Clifton Branch Labour Party said "Here in Conisbrough and Denaby, the effect of that 12 months still resonate.

“The Tory mayor candidate hopes we will forget.

"He hopes the passing of time, almost a full 40 years, will dull our memories when our villages were under siege and subject to police state brutality in defence of Thatcher and her dream of an absolute free market, free for all Britain.

“He hopes that miners now departed and those still living with ailing memories will forget the impact of that year long struggle, their experiences will be forgotten.

“We will never forgive or ever forget.”

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson has also said the city’s mining heritage should not be forgotten after Mr Fletcher doubled down on his comments.

She said: “We have a strong mining heritage in Doncaster that must not be forgotten and I'm proud to represent former mineworkers and their families."

He has also been rebuked by mining officials for “politicising” the memorial to the strike, which they say is a “sacred space” and “a place of remembrance.”

A spokesman for Hatfield Main Colliery Community Trust attacked Mr Fletcher over filming a video at the memorial in Hatfield and said: “It is deeply concerning when a space meant for reflection and remembrance, such as our miners’ memorial, becomes a platform for political messaging.

"This memorial stands as a testament to the courage, sacrifices, and enduring legacy of the men and women who dedicated their lives to one of the most demanding and dangerous industries.

"It belongs to the families, the community, and the memory of those we have lost—not to political agendas.

“The stories behind this memorial are personal and often painful. They reflect the resilience and strength of our mining communities and the hard-fought battles for safety, rights, and dignity. These narratives transcend political divides, bringing people together rather than driving them apart.

“Politicising such a sacred space diminishes its role as a place of healing and remembrance. It risks alienating those who come here to honour their loved ones and reflect on the history that has shaped our community.

“We respectfully urge all public figures, including politicians, to honor the sanctity of this space by refraining from using it for political statements. Let it remain a unifying symbol – a place where we come together as a community, united by shared history, respect, and remembrance.

“Our miners gave everything for their families and communities. We owe it to them to preserve their memorial as a space of dignity, free from political point scoring.”

His own supporters have also blasted his stance.

One told him: “I voted for you but you will never get my vote again. Thatcher killed this country and I was on holiday when she died - we had a great party to celebrate.”

Another said: "Bringing this to the front of people’s eyes before the elections could be a bad move on your behalf.

“In my opinion Yorkshire people and the families this affected will never forgive and most definitely won’t forget.”

It is not the first time Mr Fletcher has come under fire from the mining community.

In 2023, he was forced to back down after claiming a village mining memorial was down to the Conservatives.

The Don Valley MP posed for a selfie in front of the half winding wheel monument in Dunscroft and thanked a Conservative parish councillor for ‘making the concept happen.’

But furious locals turned on the MP for ‘making it political’ and telling him that the scheme had been a community project and not just down to one person.

And it is not the first time a Conservative politician has come under fire for their comments about the Miners’ Strike.

In 2021, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when asked about climate change at a Scottish wind farm, said Margaret Thatcher gave “a big early start” to green energy by closing coalmines.