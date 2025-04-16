Here's who bookies think will win Doncaster mayor race - odds on all 12 candidates revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The bookies have had their say on who they think will win the race to become Doncaster’s next mayor – with odds on all twelve candidates revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters go to the polls on May 1 to choose a new mayor – with campaigning for votes being hotly contested across the city.

And if the bookmakers are correct, it will be Reform UK’s Alexander Jones who will be the city’s next mayor – he’s the current favourite wiith betting site Oddschecker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old businessman and male model is currently priced at 1 / 2, – ahead of incumbent mayor, Labour’s Ros Jones, who is priced at 7-4.

The bookies have had their say on who they think will become the next mayor of Doncaster. Top row, from left David Bettney, Julie Buckley, Frank Calladine Second row, from left Nick Fletcher, Andy Hiles, Ahsan Jamil Third row, from left Alexander Jones, Ros Jones, Mihal Melenciuc Bottom row, from left Richie Vallance, Andrew Walmsley, Doug Wright.

Both are clear of third place, where Conservative Nick Fletcher comes in, priced at 6-1.

The bookmakers clearly see the contest as a three way race, with Alexander Jones, Ros Jones and Nick Fletcher all clear of the rest of the field.

Next up is Mihal Melenciuc of the Liberal Democrats, priced at a more distant 33-1 with Ahsan Jamil of the Workers Party of Great Britain tipped to take fifth spot with odds of 66-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A string of candidates are priced at 100-1 with Oddschecker, with independent Richie Vallance, Frank Calladine of the British Democrats, Andrew Walmsley of the Yorkshire Party and Julie Buckley of the Green Party all priced at 100-1.

Bringing up the rear are rank outsiders Andy Hiles (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition), Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party) and David Bettney (SDP), who are all priced at 200-1.

A spokesperson for Reform UK said: “It is clear that Reform has the support of many across the UK and here, in Doncaster, we have a real chance to win both a majority Council along with a Reform UK Mayor.

“The Conservatives is a wasted vote in Doncaster. They cannot achieve anything with a Labour Government and a potential Reform UK council. Nor can they achieve a majority on our Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only Reform can realistically achieve both the Mayoralty and a majority council administration.”

Doncaster mayoral betting

Alexander Jones (Reform UK) - 1 / 2

Ros Jones (Labour) – 7/4

Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 6-1

Mihal Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats) – 33-1

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain) – 66-1

Richie Vallance (Independent) – 100-1

Frank Calladine (British Democrats) – 100-1

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party) – 100-1

Julie Buckley (Green Party) – 100-1

Andy Hiles (TUSC) – 200-1

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care) – 200-1

David Bettney (SDP) – 200-1