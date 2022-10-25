Great British Railways HQ will go ahead despite shelving of legislation

Transport Minister Kevin Foster MP announced yesterday that the plan to reform British rail, including the building of a nationalised rail headquarters, will still go ahead.

It comes after the Transport Secretary revealed last week that the Transport Bill will be postponed to make way for legislation tackling the energy crisis.

Doncaster is among the six shortlisted towns and cities who could be the home to the new headquarters following a successful bid.

Transport Minister Kevin Foster MP

When posed with an urgent question about the rail service’s future, Foster said: “As many of you are aware, a competition was run to identify a location for GBR HQ. I welcome the support colleagues have made for the six shortlisted towns and cities.

“I do hope to announce a successful location shortly subject to other events outside of this chamber, and ahead of the legislation we will continue to work with the GBR transition team and the wider sector to push ahead with our wider modernisation programme ahead of legislation to deliver real benefits.”

“So there will be a GBR at the heart of our rail network with a HQ located in one of our great railway communities.”

“The details will be confirmed shortly but our commitment to deliver is unchanged.”

