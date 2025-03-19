Great British National Strike: Doncaster to join nationwide protest against Labour

Doncaster has joined a list of UK towns and cities taking part in an event dubbed the Great British National Strike – calling on the Labour government to resign and call a fresh election.

The protest will take place outside the Mansion House from noon on Saturday May 24 – one of a string being planned across the country on the same day.

A spokesperson said: “We will be meeting outside The Mansion House, just off the High Street in Doncaster.

"This is not a march, its a gathering to protest the Labour government.”

A post on The Great British National Strike's Facebook page said: “On 24.05.2025 we are holding a national strike in major cities across the whole of the UK.

“Why are we doing this?

“In recent times, protests have come and protests have gone with the message often diluted by governments and mainstream media labelling them "right wing", "left wing" or "angry farmers" to name a few.

“When one group holds one protest in one location, it's all too easy for our government to simply pay no attention at all.

“Our "strike" is different. We will strike in every single major UK city on the same day, at the same time.

“We will make our collective voices heard, all of us.

“This isn't a "protest" or a "march" for one group of people to show their distain towards our corrupt leaders, this is a national strike where we will all come together as one.

“Be under no illusion, our current government won the election based on criminality, fraud, lies and deception.

“We demand our Labour MP's trigger a vote of no confidence in Keir Starmer so that the people of the UK can have a re-vote in a snap election.”

A post on the group’s Facebook page says the “strike” will focus on topics such as illegal immigration, a two-tier justice system, Asian grooming gangs, Net Zero and also spending on the war in Ukraine

Other towns and cities where protests will take place include Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and Plymouth, with organisers saying that more locations will follow.