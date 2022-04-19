‘Government rejected funding support for A1/A19 link-road and Hickleton bypass’ says Doncaster mayor Ros Jones

Mayor Jones said she asked for the money to complete the projects as part of South Yorkshire’s £570 million settlement from central government fora wide-range of transport projects.

She said that despite the big sum, this pot was over a five year period shared between the South Yorkshire councils and with some allocation ‘not being new amounts of money’.

Doncaster’s share is around £104 million over five years and that includes money allocated for highways repairs. It’s been previously said that the borough’s highways backlog is well over £150 million alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents campaigning for a bypass in Hickleton which was first promised more than 30 years ago but never got off the ground. Marie Caley/Doncaster Free Press

In terms of highways funding, the mayor said it works out at about £5 million per year over the next five years and that in 2010/2011, DMBC received the same figure.

The mayor previously increased spending on highways as part of her recent budget to the tune of £6 million.

Mayor Jones said: “The £570 million sounds a lot but this is over five years and it’s less than was originally expected because we asked for £660 million for all of South Yorkshire.

“Doncaster’s set to receive about £104 million over five years and that includes for highways maintenance which is more than that alone.

The A635 through Hickleton is one of the most polluted areas in the England and is an accident blackspot.

“Some of this money is not new either and it’s packaged up in other pots which is nothing new.

“We’re always happy to receive any money but we do require far more than this.When the settlement was first announced, I put forward more trying to get some new money to support the new A1/A19 link road and also for bypass for Hickleton and Marr.

“It didn’t receive government support, as one of their key requirements was to promote a big modal shift from cars to public transport, sadly, but the annoying thing is this would help stimulate the local economy.