General Election 2024: Candidates for the new Rawmarsh and Conisbrough ward have their say

With just two days to go until the General Election, candidates are pitching for your votes before the polls open on July 4.

We asked each of the candidates standing in the constituency of Rawmarsh and Conisbrough to outline their vision and key policies.

This new constituency replaces the former Wentworth and Dearne seat in Rotherham. It will bring in wards from the former Don Valley constituency and include several Rotherham wards.

Please note, the following are the candidates’ own views.

John Healey Labour; Oliver Harvey, Conservative; Adam Wood, Reform UK; and Tom Hill, Green Party.

John Healey, Labour

I’m a proud Yorkshireman, living with my family in Rotherham for nearly 30 years.

I never forget I work for you as MP. I've always been a campaigning MP, fighting successfully during the last couple of years to bring face-to-face banking back to Wath, stop the closure of a GP centre in Wickersley, win funding for local groups and restore bus services to Ravenfield and Wentworth.

The Government have now changed constituency boundaries, so I want to serve people in Edlington, Warmsworth, Conisbrough and Denaby in the same way.

Oliver Harvey, Conservative candidate

I’m also Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary. After 14 years in which the Conservatives have hollowed out and underfunded our Armed Forces, I've set out Labour plans to defend Britain better. And working with veterans' charities – like Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes – I've also drawn up plans to put the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law.

If you feel “It's time for change”, then I ask you to vote for Labour on July 4. Thank you.

Oliver Harvey, Conservative

I’ve never worked in politics and I’m not a career politician. I grew up in Mid Wales and I’ve founded campaigns for major investment outside of London.

John Healey, Labour candidate

I care passionately about our public services and the NHS, having grown up as a carer in my family. I will bring hard work, passion and grit as your MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.

I want to make this area the workshop of the world again by securing high quality investment and linking up with advanced manufacturing centres in Sheffield.

As a father, I want this to be the best place in the UK to bring up kids. Having been a mentor to young adults I fully support the Conservatives’ pledge for 100,000 new apprenticeships, and providing young people with the skills they need.

And I will fight to protect our green spaces and be a voice for residents on new development.

Adam Wood, Reform UK candidate

Tom Hill, Green Party

Being the son of a steelworker father, union rep mother, and grandson of a pit worker, and bus driver, I go against the cliché view of a green.

I am working class and proud. As a Green Party member since 2016, I’ve always been impressed by its commitment to workers’ rights.

I was recently re-elected to Wentworth Parish Council; during my first term I introduced new benches to be enjoyed by many residents.

Industry: Following the decimation of British steel companies in favour of inferior quality international steel, I believe there is a green future for the industry here in South Yorkshire where it all began, using modern, renewable techniques.

Heritage: I have a Masters degree in Medieval history and am part of a Conisbrough based Medieval re-enactment group. Heritage funding has been gutted by Tory cutbacks; I am committed to restoring it.

Tom Hill, Green Party candidate

Mental health: Like many people, I have been heavily affected by a mental health condition that I still live with, and witnessed first-hand the NHS’ long waiting lists, rundown buildings and pressures on staff. The mental health crisis has been worsened by the failure of recent governments. I will prioritise mental health to finally bring the system into the 21st century.

Adam Wood, Reform UK

Are you fed up with things not working? Prices going up? Your taxes sky-high? Your local community being ignored? Well, so am I! And that’s why I’m standing to be your next MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough for the Reform UK party.

My name is Adam Wood and I am a recently-turned 25-year-old lad who just wants to try and make the local area better.

I won’t sell you a thousand promises and then let you down, but I’ll try my hardest day-in-day-out for you all.

I was born and bred in Rawmarsh and you all probably know just how tough it is growing up round here. To help make this area better I have a few key policies to save our constituency:

Re-open local police stations.

Creation of a constituency business council.

A modern transport system.

Conservation of historic buildings.

I’m offering a genuine alternative and I will work LOCAL for you all. I hope I can count on your vote on July 4.

Paul Horton, Liberal Democrats

